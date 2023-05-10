Missouri lawmakers pass bans on gender-affirming care, trans athletes in women’s sports
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Republican-controlled Missouri House on Wednesday passed a pair of bills that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. The two pieces of legislation, part of anationwide push to regulate the lives of transgender people, are now headed to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. Parson, a Republican, had urged lawmakers to pass the measures before the end of session and has given no indication he will veto them. The first bill, which passed 108-50, would ban all “gender transition procedures” for people und...