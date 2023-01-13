Missouri man found guilty on 2 charges related to Jan. 6 insurrection
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump try to enter the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday found a northwest Missouri man guilty of two misdemeanor charges for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Judge Reggie B. Walton, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, found Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 40, of Polo, guilty on one charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and one charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His ruling came after Cruz agreed to a “stipulated trial,” meaning he waived his right to a trial in front of a jury. Instead, his att...