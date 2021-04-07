Missouri man sentenced for trying to buy chemical weapons to kill people sentenced to 12 years

Newsweek reported Tuesday that a Missouri man has been indicted for attempting to acquire and use chemical weapons against at least 300 people.

Jason Siesser has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to using the dark web to buy the chemical weapons he sought.

"On July 4 and August 5 of 2018, Siesser ordered a total of five 10-milliliter units of dimethylmercury, a highly volatile, reactive, flammable and colorless neurotoxin that is easily absorbed through the skin," said the report. "The chemical can cause severe mercury poisoning. Such poisoning can result in slurred speech, physical impairment, vomiting, blindness, loss of hearing, coma and even death."

He made the purchase using about $150 in Bitcoin using the name of a juvenile, without the juvenile's permission. He also claimed to the seller that he'd use the chemicals after they arrived. Prosecutors don't buy the claim, however.

A search warrant found 100 grams of cadmium metal, 500 milliliters of hydrochloric acid and 10 grams of cadmium arsenide.

