Missouri man’s execution should be stopped because juror could not read, lawyers say

Attorneys for Michael Tisius — scheduled for execution June 6 at a prison in eastern Missouri — say a man who served on the jury was not qualified and Tisius’ death sentence should be vacated. Information about the juror surfaced late last month and led Tisius’ legal team to file a petition requesting the Missouri Supreme Court re-sentence him to life in prison instead of the death penalty. Tisius, 42, was convicted in the deaths of Jason Acton and Leon Egley. The two Randolph County jailers were fatally shot on June 22, 2000, in a failed effort to free another prisoner, according to The Star’...