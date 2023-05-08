Missouri man’s execution should be stopped because juror could not read, lawyers say

The panel investigating Slaton heard testimony from a 19-year-old intern detailing how he invited her to his apartment, plied her with alcohol, and proceeded to have sex with her.

Fellow Republican Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, in announcing the findings of the panel's investigation, said Slaton "engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate" that was "induced by alcohol that Representative Slaton provided to that 19-year-old subordinate."

Slaton was due to face a vote on his expulsion from the Texas House, but he resigned abruptly before such a vote could be held.

Slaton describes himself as a "Christian Conservative" in his Twitter biography, and also has positioned himself as a warrior against the sexualization of children, despite the fact that he allegedly had sex with a teenage girl.

In his last pinned Twitter post, Slaton touted his support for a bill that bans drag performances in the presence of children.