Missouri Republicans derail plan to keep kids from carrying guns in public
The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. - Wayne Mckown/Dreamstime/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republicans have killed a proposal to restrict unsupervised minors from carrying firearms in public. The plan had been included in wide-ranging crime legislation by state Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin. But GOP members of the committee he chairs, the House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee, removed the provision Thursday. "I just have a different approach for addressing public safety that doesn't deprive people, who have done nothing to any other person, who will commit no violence, from their freedom," said state Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville. Robert...