Missouri transgender care restrictions blocked for two months after court hearing delayed

"He will monetize it," said Mohyeldin. "There will be albums and it will be played at his rallies. That's part of the grift. How can I use these people for my personal advantage? What he is doing is doing what he did on Jan. 6, exploiting people to his own political advantage. Promising to pardon these people and channeling the focus on trying to recast the narrative of Jan. 6, trying to retell the story through the eyes of these so-called victims to his base. There's an irony."

He suggested one example, talking about the death of Roseanne Boyland.

"She was killed by the police, until the fact that the police footage was released, and you can see the footage of the police trying to save this woman. Then it disappeared off of the radar," he continued. "For a long time, this was she was walking peacefully going into the tunnel. Then she — the police were hitting people and beating people. That's how she died. There's a gap. What happened in those minutes between the time she entered the tunnel and the time she came back out as a dead body? What we finally saw after months was this security footage that was released that ultimately — it was released in another trial that was not intended to be released, but it was a bulk of the dump. When people come to the footage, they see the police performing CPR and try to get her to the hospital and try to save her. It undermines the narrative. Suddenly, it disappears off of the far right-wing."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called the "song" easy to mock but noted, "it's no Johnny Cash."

Wallace asked former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann whether people would find it easier to call Jan. 6 domestic terrorism if Donald Trump wasn't involved. She noted that it was something Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was able to say until he went on Fox News with Tucker Carlson.

"It's such an ironic position because you have an attack on law enforcement, usually that is red meat for what you call the traditional Republican Party that may not exist anymore," said Weissman. "But that usually is something where that is owned by Republicans and the Democrats are trying to explain why they are just as tough on law enforcement issues. You have the reverse, where law enforcement was doing yeoman's work and didn't get assistance. Many people think this was not an intelligence failure. It was a failure to act on the intelligence."

He went on to say that he thinks it's actually about race, with officers thinking that nothing would come from "these people who are white and look like us." It contrasts with Black Lives Matter which was treated very differently.

"That combination," said Weissmann. "These were people who were — as Trump said, it's fine for them to have weapons because they are not here to attack me. I think there's a lot of that — to the point about as much of the department is taking credit for today as they should. There's a lot of after-action about what happened on that day and before that day that led to this issue."

See the full conversation below or at the link here.



