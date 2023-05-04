Missouri transgender care restrictions blocked for two months after court hearing delayed
Chloe Cole, a California woman who received then reversed gender transition procedures, testifies in favor a Kansas bill that would ban the procedures for minors. - Katie Bernard/Kansas City Star/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s sweeping restrictions on transgender care will be blocked from taking effect for more than two months after both parties agreed to delay a hearing in the case until late July. Under a joint agreement filed Thursday, a hearing in a lawsuit seeking to block Bailey’s restrictions that was originally scheduled for May 11 will now be held on July 20. The state attorney general’s office will be temporarily blocked from implementing any of the proposed restrictions until at least July 24. “This was the date that worked best for the Court...