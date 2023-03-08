Missouri would be only state in country that taxes food but not guns under GOP bill
The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. - Wayne Mckown/Dreamstime/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri would be the only state in the country that taxes food but does not tax gun sales under a bill being considered by the Missouri Senate. The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, would exempt sales of firearms and ammunition made in Missouri from all state and local sales taxes. The Missouri Senate advanced a version of the bill last week that included an amendment that would have eliminated the state’s 1.225% sales tax on non-prepared food. But Missouri Senate Republicans this week employed a rare procedural move to strip ...