Mistrial declared in the case of a Philly SWAT officer who pepper-sprayed protesters on I-676

The lawyers representing Gloria Satterfield’s family held the press conference in response to Murdaugh’s admission in a May 1 court filing that he falsely claimed that 57-year-old Gloria Satterfield tripped over the family’s dogs, causing the fatal fall on Feb. 26, 2018 at Moselle, the Murdaugh family’s former hunting lodge.

Murdaugh was responding to a 2022 lawsuit by Nautilus Insurance Company, which paid him $4.3 million after the disgraced lawyer successfully sued himself over Satterfield’s death, but Murdaugh pocketed the proceeds rather than giving it to her heirs.

Nautilus Insurance Company, which paid the money to Murdaugh, filed a lawsuit in April 2022 asserting that it is now seeking “to vindicate its own rights and interests due to Murdaugh’s admitted serial lies and financial crimes.”

Ronnie Richter, an attorney representing the Satterfield family, said he and his colleague were seeking to “correct a false narrative that’s been advanced through the pleadings.”

He called Murdaugh’s May 1 filing “the latest misinformation campaign that’s been launched by team Murdaugh.”

Richter said the family’s legal team was trying to “clear the fog” about Satterfield’s death once noting that Alex Murdaugh is a “well-documented liar.”

“Incredibly, in answering the lawsuit, Murdaugh claims now, for the first time, that he quote: ‘invented the critical facts giving rise to the Satterfield claim and that no dogs were involved’ in Gloria’s death,” Richter told reporters during Monday’s press conference, the report said.

“As if he has not caused enough damage to the Satterfield family, Murdaugh took the additional step in the lawsuit, although he didn’t have to, of suggesting by way of defense, that because he successfully stole the money and because that money is gone, but also because the Satterfields were successful in obtaining money from other sources, that Nautilus should look to the Satterfields to get back the money that Alex stole.”