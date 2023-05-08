Mistrial declared in the case of a Philly SWAT officer who pepper-sprayed protesters on I-676
Tear gas is fired at protesters on I-676 on June 1, 2020, the third day of Philadelphia protests in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. - JESSICA GRIFFIN/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of former city SWAT Officer Richard P. Nicoletti, who is facing criminal charges for pepper-spraying three demonstrators who sat in the middle of I-676 during the city’s racial justice protests in 2020. After deliberating for more than two days, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Early Friday afternoon, the jury had told Common Pleas Court Judge Roxanne E. Covington that it had reached an impasse. She asked the panel to continue deliberating — and, unusually, it did so even after two jurors and two alterna...