WATCH: Mitch McConnell snaps at Axios reporter for pressing him about Trump support
In an Axios video clip shared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) grew testy with reporter Jonathan Swan because he kept pressing him to answer how he can justify supporting Donald Trump.

In a back-and-forth with McConnell, Swan pressed him over whether he had a "moral red line" when it comes to his support for Republicans.

That led to McConnell going from "I think I have an obligation to support the nominee of my party," to trying to cut off Swan's line of questioning.

"I'm just trying to understand, you know, what you say matters," Swan suggested. "You are a very important voice of this country, you are the leader of your party and you seem to hold two conflicting positions."

"Not at all inconsistent," the GOP leader parried. "I stand by everything I said on January 6th and everything I said on February the 13th. "

"I understand. But what I want to understand, which I haven't heard you address --" Swan replied only to have McConnell cut him off with, "Because I don't get to pick the Republican nominee for president. They're elected by the Republican voters all over the country."

"I fully understand that," Swan stated. "Take Liz Cheney, for example --."

"You want to spend more time on this as well?" McConnell snapped.

"I actually do. I generally want to understand this, I want to understand how you think about this. because Liz Cheney, who has the same view as you of January 6th, she said she doesn't want Donald Trump near the White House and she will work not to let that happen because she thinks there are some things more important than party loyalty."

"Well, maybe you ought to be talking to Liz Cheney," McConnell fired back

"No, but I'm not trying -- really, it is not a gotcha. I am trying to understand is there any threshold for you of what some of the people of normal level --," Swan attempted to which McConnell cut him off with, "I say many things I'm sure people don't understand."

