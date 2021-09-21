Mitch McConnell shrugs off Trump's call to depose him: 'I don't have any reaction to that'
Mitch McConnell (C-SPAN/screen grab)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined on Tuesday to respond to reports that former President Donald Trump is trying to depose him as the Senate's Republican leader.

At a Senate Republican press conference, McConnell was asked about a Wall Street Journal report that said "Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge."

"I don't have a reaction to that," McConnell said before ending the press conference and walking away.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

