Many Senate Republicans aren't happy with McConnell after his J6 statement: CNN's Manu Raju

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that Senate Republicans are criticizing the words of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he gave a simple statement that appeared to place blame for the January 6 attack squarely on former President Donald Trump — a sentiment much of the caucus had in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

This comes as the January 6 Committee in the House votes to send a criminal referral to the Justice Department against Trump on multiple charges, including aiding and abetting an insurrection.

"I know that you have been speaking to Republicans there in light of this breaking news," said anchor Erin Burnett. "What are they telling you about these referrals?"

"Well, they are divided over that," said Raju. "Many of them saying it's up to the Justice Department. And others criticizing the committee altogether. In one surprising statement, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who says very little about January 6th, issued a statement saying 'The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day. Beyond that, I don't have any immediate observations.' Now, I put a question to other Republicans about whether they agree with that, including Senator Rick Scott, who responded, 'I haven't seen a poll like that.' Other Republicans also aligning themselves with Scott saying they don't agree with Mitch McConnell."

READ MORE: 'On the path to irrelevance': Former Florida GOP congressman pens Trump's political obituary

"I did ask Senator John Thune, who is the number two Republican, about the committee's investigation and whether or not he believes they were credible," continued Raju. "He said that, 'They did interview a lot of folks that had a lot of knowledge about what happened. And I think there were people who I think were very credible.' He went on to say he needs to review the report further. But breaking from a lot of Republicans who simply say that the committee was partisan, even saying that the committee's results cannot be trusted. A lot of the Republicans were saying that. But some keeping an open mind, and others who have been critical of Donald Trump, Senator Mitt Romney said his view is very clear that Donald Trump was responsible for what happened on January 6th. And many of them just ... watching very closely what the Justice Department decides to do."

"But, Erin, that statement by Mitch McConnell really reverberating around the halls of the Capitol," added Raju. "Unexpected that he would come out and ... go as far as saying the entire nation knows who is responsible for January 6th."

Watch the video below or at this link.