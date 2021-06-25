Mitch McConnell brazenly lies on Fox News: ‘There’s no voter suppression going on’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempted to gaslight America on Thursday by lying that there is any voter suppression taking place in America.

McConnell made his remarks on Fox News, which has pushed voter suppression laws in multiple states after repeating Donald Trump "Big Lie" about election fraud that incited the January 6th insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election results.

"If the president wants to keep on talking about it, we'd like to keep talking about it too, because there's no voter suppression going on in any state in America," McConnell falsely claimed.

In reality, Republicans have focused on voter suppression since decisively losing the 2018 and 2020 election results under then-President Trump.

The Brennan Center for Justice recently conducted an analysis of the "24 state laws restricting access to voting this year (enacted as of June 3, 2021)."

"Overall, we find that these new laws were enacted as part of an overwhelmingly partisan Republican push. Republicans introduced and drove virtually all of the bills that impose new voting restrictions, and the harshest new laws were passed with almost exclusively Republican votes and signed into law by Republican governors," the Brennan Center reported. "On the whole, our analysis shows that Republicans have led the most stringent and aggressive efforts to limit Americans' access to the ballot box this year, and this push has been nearly unilateral, with little to no Democratic support."

