Romney should bolt from 'dumpster fire' GOP if they help Trump commit treason: conservative columnist
Senator Mitt Romney. (Mandel Ngan / AFP)

In her column for The Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin posed the question of why Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) continues to remain in the Republican Party when the leadership is standing by while Donald Trump considers using martial law to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On Sunday, the former GOP presidential nominee appeared on CNN's "State of the Union," and told host Jake Tapper that the president's actions since losing re-election to former Vice President Joe Biden are "sad" and "embarrassing."

Romney also told the CNN host that the chances of Trump getting the election overturned is not "going to happen, that's going nowhere."

Using that as a springboard, conservative Rubin said there was no reason for Romney -- who is independently wealthy and popular in the state he represents -- to remain a Republican if the party continues to kowtow to Trump after he leaves office.

Writing Romney "is the only Republican in the Senate and one of the few in Congress as a whole to emerge from the Trump era with his spine, his ethical compass and his dignity intact," Rubin asked, "So why is Romney still a Republican, if his party supports a putsch to overturn the election?"

During his CNN appearance, Romney said that "as I look at the 2024 [GOP] contenders, most of them are trying to become as much like Donald Trump as they can be, although I must admit that his style and shtick, if you will, is difficult to duplicate. I think I'm more effective in the Republican Party, continuing to battle for the things I believe in."

Rubin wrote that Romney realizes the problems that dog his party, and he needs to make a fresh start because nothing will change.

"Certainly, that would be a difficult road, but it is the very one Abraham Lincoln took in forging the party dedicated to abolishing slavery," she lectured. "Moreover, without such a shock to the system, the current Republican Party may never get its act together and may remain a bastion of racism, authoritarianism and conspiracy-mongering. It would seem a better course, if not a moral necessity, to disarm it and work assiduously for a party to compete with the dumpster fire his party has become."

