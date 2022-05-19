Money for Ukraine to top G7 agenda; inflation, food a concern

KONIGSWINTER, Germany (Reuters) - G7 financial leaders are likely to focus on Thursday and Friday on how to help Ukraine pay its bills, with reconstruction after the war, surging global inflation, climate change, supply chains and the impending food crisis also high on the agenda. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, Germany, France and Italy - the G7 - will hold talks as Ukraine, invaded by Russia on Feb. 24, is struggling to fend off the attack. The Ukraine war is a game-changer for Western powers because it forces them to rethink decades...