Monitors in Brazilian airport started showing porno flicks

An airplane is touching down at Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, in a July 2016 file image. - Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/Abaca Press/TNS
Blame it on Rio. Travelers passing through Brazil’s Santos Dumont Airport got an eyeful Friday when monitors throughout the building seemingly started showing pornographic films. French outlet Agence France-Presse reports that the the unexpected skin flicks played on advertising screens airport operators said are controlled by an independent agency. “The monitors in question will remain turned off in our airport network until the company responsible for them guarantees their security,” an airport official said. Rio.com says Santos Dumont Airport is the second-largest airport in Rio de Janeiro,...