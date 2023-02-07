More officers may be disciplined in Tyre Nichols case, Memphis city attorney says
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, placed Tyre Nichols by a police cruiser after he was beaten. - City of Memphis/City of Memphis/TNS

More Memphis police officers could be disciplined over the death of Tyre Nichols, the city’s chief legal officer said. Speaking during a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jennifer Sink said seven additional officers will soon receive a “statement of charges” for policy violations. The announcement follows an internal employment investigation by the Memphis Police Department, local television WREG-TV reported. It means that a total of 13 police employees are or have been under investigation. Six of them have already been terminated — including five who were criminally charged with second...