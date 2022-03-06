More than 1,000 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia: protest monitor
Protestor arrested in Russia (Screen Grab)

LONDON (Reuters) -More than 1,000 people were detained at protests on Sunday in 29 cities across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent Russian-based protest monitor. The OVD-Info protest monitoring group said 1,015 people were detained at protests across Siberia and Russia's far east. Opposition activists posted videos showing protests and arrests in cities across Russia. Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Reuters was unable to reach spokespeople for Russia's interior ministry. "The screws are being fully tightened...