More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China

By Yimou Lee TAIPEI (Reuters) -More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The person said the departures would complicate the company's previous target of resuming full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production at the world's largest iPhone factory. Foxconn declined to comment. The worker departures come after the Taiwanese firm offered on Thursday 10,000 yuan ($1,396) to emplo...