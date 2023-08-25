More than $500,000 of R. Kelly’s royalties garnished to pay sex trafficking victims
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in 2019.. - Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NEW YORK — More than $500,000 in royalties earned by R. Kelly will be garnished to pay victims of his sex trafficking scheme, a Brooklyn judge ruled this week. Universal Music Group has held the money since Kelly was charged with several sex trafficking and child pornography crimes in New York and Chicago. UMG must pay $520,549, according to Billboard. Federal prosecutors had initially targeted UMG and Sony Music Entertainment for the garnishment. However, Universal held $567,444, enough to cover the entire debt, so Sony was dropped from the claim. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has appea...