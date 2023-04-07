Mother wants answers after her infant suffers 2nd-degree burns at daycare

A Georgia mother is looking for answers after her six-month-old baby suffered second-degree burns at daycare, WSB-TV reported.

Fay Menard says she picked up her daughter on Jan. 24 from the Childcare Network in McDonough when an employee informed her about a rash on the child.

“She said Ayva had a diaper rash, and I said, are you sure it’s a rash,” Menard recalls. “I said it might be her eczema because she gets dry skin every now and then.”

After changing the child's diaper she noticed "pink raw flesh" near the child's private area.

“I started crying, and I said this is not how I brought her in," she said.

When she alerted the assistant manager about the wound, the manager then played back the surveillance video.

“She was facing the counter,” Menard recalls from the video. “When she turns back around, she has wet wipes or napkins in her hand. She lifts Ayva’s leg, places it there, and holds it there. As she holds it there, Ayva’s arms go from laying on her side to shooting outward.”

When she took the child to the emergency room, doctors said it appeared to be second-degree burns with raw dry dermis on the right buttock. Now, police are investigating.

