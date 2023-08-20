Mourners gather to remember the last captive southern resident orca

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Requirements include:

1. "The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws," the first requirement reads.

2. The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court.

3. The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. This shall include, but is not limited to, the following:

a. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant;

b. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicted co-conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30;

c. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim;

d. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community;

e. The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media;

4. The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel.

The negotiation means that once arraigned, Trump will officially be "out on bond."

