Mourners gather to remember the last captive southern resident orca
"Killerwhales jumping" by Robert Pittman - NOAA (http://www.afsc.noaa.gov/Quarterly/amj2005/divrptsNMML3.htm]). Licensed under Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

LANGLEY, Whidbey Island — Near the water’s edge dozens of advocates — some wearing shirts calling to protect the whales and the Salish Sea, others adorned with abalone and orca jewelry — gathered Saturday evening to reflect on the loss of the last surviving southern resident orca in captivity. They held each other, wept, shared stories of hope, anger and called the crowd to action. It was off the shores of this island where the late Don Goldsberry and Ted Griffin captured endangered southern resident orca calves more than five decades ago. Among those young orcas taken from their family was a ...