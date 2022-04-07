Mr. T gets 2nd booster shot, then gets mocked by Ted Cruz as ‘Hollywood’

There are three lawsuits that were filed on Thursday over the Republican members' alleged participation in the Jan. 6 attack.

"The voters are represented by Free Speech For People, a nonpartisan, non-profit legal advocacy organization with constitutional law expertise, which is serving as co-lead counsel in the matter, alongside the Tempe-based election law firm Barton Mendez Soto and the New York-based firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel," the group said.

While The Amnesty Act may have given an agreed-upon pass to Confederate Soldiers, the legal argument is that without amending the 14th Amendment, the act technically is unconstitutional.

To pass an amendment to the Constitution, the document outlines, "Congress may submit a proposed constitutional amendment to the states, if the proposed amendment language is approved by a two-thirds vote of both houses. Congress must call a convention for proposing amendments upon application of the legislatures of two-thirds of the states (i.e., 34 of 50 states). Amendments proposed by Congress or convention become valid only when ratified by the legislatures of, or conventions in, three-fourths of the states (i.e., 38 of 50 states)."

The Amnesty Proclamation of December 1863 gave blanket pardons to all those who had not held a Confederate civil office, would sign the oath of allegiance to the United States and who hadn't abused prisoners.

So, the question is whether a judge in another district court would rule differently.

All candidates in Arizona must file nomination papers with the Secretary of State that requires they declare they “will be qualified at the time of election to hold the office the person seeks.” According to the Free Speech for the People group, to enforce that requirement, “any elector” may challenge a candidate’s nomination “for any reason relating to qualifications for the office sought as prescribed by law.” That is the rule under which they are issuing the suits.

