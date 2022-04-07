Mr. T gets 2nd booster shot, then gets mocked by Ted Cruz as ‘Hollywood’
Ted Cruz, R- Texas, questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on March 22, 2022, in Washington, D.C.. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

There’s only one Mr. T. Texas senator and movie buff Ted Cruz took a shot at ‘80s actor Mr. T after the 69-year-old Chicago native tweeted that he was still taking precautions against COVID-19. “I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good!” Mr. T tweeted. “I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr.” While some of Mr. T’s twitter followers praised the fit-and-trim antagonist in the 1982 film “Rocky III,” who also starred on the 1980s TV show “The A Team,” Cruz painted him as a Hollywood elitist. “Bizarre,” Cruz tweeted. “5...

NOW WATCH: GOP lawmaker mocked for his murder analogy during hearing on Congress members owning stocks

GOP lawmaker mocked for his murder analogy during hearing on Congress members owning stocks www.youtube.com