MS-13 gang leader guilty of ordering NYC teen’s brutal murder, racketeering

Julio Vasquez was found in Alley Pond Park, in the Queens borough of New York City in May 2017. - Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/TNS
A Queens MS-13 gangbanger has been found guilty of ordering the grisly murder of a 16-year-old boy and overseeing several other violent crimes as a leader in the notorious criminal organization. After a two-week trial in Brooklyn Federal Court, a jury found Melvi Amador-Rios guilty of 17 out of 18 counts including murder in aid of racketeering, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Prosecutors accused Amador-Rios, 32, of heading the international gang’s Centrales Locos Salvatruchas, or CLS, clique, which operated mostly out of Jamaica, Queens. As the clique’s “corredor,” he lorded over a gr...