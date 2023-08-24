Watch: Body cam video shows arrest of woman accused of murder-for-hire killing of tech exec ex-husband

Police body cam footage shows the moment Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was arrested in front of her mother and 12-year-old twins and accused of hiring somebody to murder her ex-husband in Feb. 2022, Fox News reported.
"The walls have been closing in on Gardner-Fernandez ever since her Microsoft executive ex-husband and father of her twins was shot to death in front of his then 2-year-old daughter, Bexley," Fox News stated.
"He had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez's house after taking them to dinner and was headed home to his second wife, Kirsten Bridegan."
Gardner-Fernandez and Jared Bridegan divorced in 2015 after she allegedly had an affair with a personal trainer, but they continued to battle each other in court over finances and the custody of their children.
The video shows her mother, Stampin’ Up paper company executive Shelli Gardner, sitting outside the home and weeping as Gardner-Fernandez was arrested in Washington State earlier this month.
The investigation began to tighten around Gardner-Fernandez when police arrested a tenant of her new husband, Mario Fernandez. Police said Fernandez paid the tenant, HenryTenon, to kill Bridegan.
Fernandez was arrested in March and charged with first-degree murder.
Watch the video below or at this link.
BODYCAM: SHANNA GARDNER-FERNANDEZ ARREST - THE EX WIFE OF SLAIN MICROSOFT EXEC JARED BRIDEGANwww.youtube.com