WATCH: Betty White clip unexpectedly interrupts MSNBC as news spread of storied entertainer's death
Viewers of MSNBC were greeted to an unusual scene on Friday as a Betty White clip played on anchor Katy Tur's phone as she was interviewing Dr. Kavita Patel about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

The scene was one of many playing out across America as the country learned that the beloved entertainer had passed away shortly before her 100th birthday.

