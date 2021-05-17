NBC News contributor Hugh Hewitt honored by Senate GOP's campaign arm
Hugh Hewitt appears on NBC (screen grab)

In April, former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for accepting a "Champion of Freedom" award from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC)

Sen. Rich Scott (R-FL) has now presented the award to controversial NBC News and MSNBC contributor Hugh Hewitt, who hosts a right-wing radio show on the Salem Radio Network.

Scott posted a photo of Hewitt accepting the award, presumably at a NRSC event.

"As a strong advocate and communicator for American values that make our country so great, Hugh is highly deserving of this award," Scott wrote.