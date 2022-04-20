The panel on MSNBC's "The Reidout" on Tuesday had an awkward conversation about sexual fantasies and the junior senator from Texas.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid played a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), but noted she did not want to do it.

"This is so bananas and so dumb, if I read it to you, you would think I was embellishing," she explained.



She played a clip of Cruz imagining Disney might start producing pornography featuring Mickey Mouse and his pet dog Pluto.

Reid appeared to attempt to show the size difference between a dog and a mouse on her notepad.

The host said, "that is so dark and bananas that it makes me worry that maybe Josh Hawley (R-MO) should be investigating Ted Cruz, because where his mind goes is some deeply, deeply creepy stuff if he's imaging a mouse and a -- okay, I'm just going to go ahead and let you comment."



Democratic consultant Kurt Bardella replied, "Well, number one, Joy, I think we just got a really disturbing look at what Ted Cruz fantasizes about. I don't want to go into that, that's outright disturbing."



Watch:

