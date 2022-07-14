MSNBC's O'Donnell fights back tears while reporting on Uvalde massacre video

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell struggled to report on a key detail in the video of the Uvalde school shooting massacre published by the Austin America-Statesman newspaper.

The newspaper explained why they published the video by saying, "our goal is to continue to bring to light what happened at Robb Elementary."

O'Donnell noted two changes to the video in the edited version.

"But even when trying to deliver full transparency of what happened inside the school, the Austin America-Statesman still decided to edit the video in two important ways," O'Donnell said. "One is the blurring of that one child's face on the video, the child that sees the murderer open fire from the other end of the hall."

"And the other edit, it for the sensitivity of not just the families of the victims, but for all of us, is an audio edit that repeatedly flashes in the corner of the screen while the mass murderer is firing his AR-15," he said, with a pause as he choked up and looked down at his desk.

After ten seconds, O'Donnell says "...in the classroom."

"And this is the edit that I needed, I couldn't have watched this video without this edit. And when we hear the sound of the guns," he said, again pausing and choking up.

Another nine seconds later he continued, "...the corner of the screen, carries the written message, 'the sound of children screaming has been removed.'"

Watch the segment below or at this link.