MSU professor to lawmakers: Pass gun laws to stop 'senseless killings'
Michigan State assistant professor Marco Diaz-Munoz discusses the shooting that occurred in his classroom during an interview on Feb. 16, 2023, Lansing, Michigan. - Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Marco Diaz-Munoz, an assistant professor at Michigan State University whose classroom was attacked by a gunman, encouraged Michigan lawmakers Thursday to do the "right thing" and the "humane thing" by enacting new gun control measures. Diaz-Munoz, 64, was teaching a class in Berkey Hall about Cuban cultural identity on Feb. 13 when the gunman opened fire, killing two students. For the entirety of the evening, the mass shooting on the university campus in East Lansing left three students dead and wounded five others. It was the darkest event of Diaz-Munoz's life, he told member...