MTG dubbed 'Putin's enabler' over plan to slash NATO funding
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) on Wednesday introduced a motion to cut contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by $73 million. Greene belongs to a cohort of right-wing House lawmakers who oppose arming Ukraine in its struggle against Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion.

Defunding NATO, with whom the US is allied in the coalition supplying Ukraine with defensive weaponry, was also an effort that former President Donald Trump undertook while regularly praising Putin.

"We continue to send hundreds of billions of dollars to NATO to defend Ukraine's democracy, even though they aren't even a NATO member nation. Investing in NATO security is an America-last policy," Greene said. "All increases in funding should be investing in the United States of America's security and the defense of our own border. President Trump was exactly right when he called on European nations to put the required minimum of two percent of their GDP towards NATO defense spending."

Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) panned Greene's proposal as a gift to the Russian dictator.

"Putin benefits from this amendment," Connolly stated. "Putin; a sociopath who is engaged in the most depraved behavior in our lifetimes, killing innocent men and women, targeting hospitals, targeting schools, showing no restraint. This Congress must stand with Ukraine. This Congress can never be seen as Putin's enabler. And that is what this amendment does. That's what's behind it."

Connolly added, "The author of this amendment has already said she wants to give zero to Ukraine. So we know the motivation behind the amendment. Let's reject it. Let's stand with Ukraine."