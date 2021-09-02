REVEALED: Robert Mueller investigated ‘member of the news media’ for conspiracy: report

The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday disclosed special counsel Robert Mueller scrutinized "a member of the news media suspected of participating in the conspiracy" to hack Democrats and publish their emails online, The New York Times reports.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein approved a subpoena for the person's phone and email records and a authorized a subpoena to force the person to testify before a grand jury.

"All of this information was necessary to further the investigation of whether the member of the news media was involved in the conspiracy to unlawfully obtain and utilize the information from the hacked political party or other victims," the DOJ said.

The newspaper noted DOJ did not say whether the person testified or whether "member of the news media" referred to a journalist or a commentator.

The newspaper noted "the disclosure on Wednesday left many questions unanswered" and that a DOJ spokesperson "declined to provide further clarity."