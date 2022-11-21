'Multiple' injuries after car crashes into Apple store outside Boston
A vehicle crashed into an Apple store in a Boston suburb on Monday, injuring and trapping "multiple" people, officials said.

Footage aired by ABC News's local affiliate showed several people being stretchered out of the store in the town of Hingham, Massachusetts, by fire officers.

A large hole in the glass facade of the store could be seen with what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV inside the building.

The Hanover Fire Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that a motor vehicle had gone into the store, "with multiple injured/trapped."

It added that a "rescue team" was on the scene.

Fire and police officials did not immediately respond to calls and emails by AFP requesting information.

It was not clear whether the incident was an accident or intentional.

The injured were transported to South Shore hospital in Weymouth, around three miles (five kilometers) away, a spokesperson for the hospital told AFP.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed by local public safety officials to expect patients from the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Hingham, Massachusetts," she said via email.

"South Shore Hospital's Emergency Department is in the process of receiving those patients at this time."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.