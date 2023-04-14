Judge slaps down Alex Murdaugh's convicted co-conspirator
Daniel Greene during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

In one of the most high-profile criminal cases so far this year, disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of the murder of his wife and son, in a double shooting prosecutors argued was to cover up Murdaugh's web of embezzlement from his law partners and clients.

But the fallout from the case continues, as the convicted co-conspirator in Murdaugh's fraud schemes is now trying to get a new trial on the basis that Murdaugh's unsuccessful murder defense actually exonerates him, according to Law & Crime — but the judge isn't buying.

"In late November 2022, Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank, was convicted by a jury on six separate financial crimes, including bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and misapplication of bank funds," reported Colin Kalmbacher. "Jurors found that $680,000 of those funds were paid out directly to Murdaugh’s former law firm and that $1.25 million was unlawfully lent to Murdaugh himself."

"In early March, Laffitte filed his second motion for a new trial," said the report. "'Richard Alexander Murdaugh recently stood trial in Colleton County, South Carolina, for murder and related crimes,' the motion says. 'On February 23, 2023, Mr. Murdaugh explicitly stated, for the first time in sworn testimony, that he did not participate in a conspiracy with Mr. Laffitte because Mr. Laffitte did not participate in the financial crimes. Mr. Murdaugh took full responsibility for his actions and testified that Mr. Laffitte did nothing wrong and did not have any knowledge of Mr. Murdaugh’s criminal activity.'"

But U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel turned this argument away, saying that Murdaugh — who admitted on the stand his months-long defense of not being at the scene of the killings was false — is "manifestly not a credible witness" and that it is "difficult to imagine" anyone less qualified to exonerate Laffitte.

The case continues to have rippling implications. The body of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh's whose 2018 death was ruled a slip-and-fall accident and whose family has alleged Murdaugh stole from, may be exhumed as part of a new investigation. And the 2015 death of Murdaugh's son's former high school classmate, which happened just down the road from the Murdaughs' estate and was originally treated as a hit-and-run, is now being re-examined as a homicide.

