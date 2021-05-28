Lisa Murkowski slams McConnell's efforts to block January 6th commission: 'It'll never be resolved'

On Thursday evening, with hours to go before the Senate vote to establish the January 6 commission and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) all but certain he has secured the votes to block its passage, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), one of the Republicans to support the commission, took a swipe at McConnell for his obstruction.

"I need to know," said Murkowski. "I think it's important for the country that there be an independent evaluation ... if you want to make this an independent commission, then, Leader, this is your opportunity. Pick the right people."

"To be making a decision for the short-term political gain at expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically," Murkowski continued. "Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?"

According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Eugene Goodman, the heroic Capitol Police officer who led Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to safety and was credited with saving members of Congress by holding off rioters from areas being evacuated, was standing within earshot of Murkowski's words.



