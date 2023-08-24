Museum researchers enlist hundreds of home gardeners in fight to save the iconic monarch butterfly
Martha Chiplis and husband John Dunlevy in the back garden at their home in Berwyn. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO -- On a suburban street with smooth lawns and trimmed bushes, Martha Chiplis’ yard stands out. It’s not just the wildflowers: purple wild petunia, golden lanceleaf coreopsis, hot-pink Bush’s poppy mallow. It’s the lemon-yellow goldfinches that snack on the seeds, the fluffy bees that feed on the blooms. And then there’s the star of the show: a monarch butterfly that descends within minutes. The orange and black showstopper flies low and circles twice, so close that you can almost reach out and touch it. “Oh! Yea!” says Chiplis, 58, of Berwyn. “They’ve been flying around all morning.” A...