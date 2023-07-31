Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo

By Nicholas P. Brown (Reuters) - A giant, glowing X marks the San Francisco spot where Elon Musk says he plans to keep his company, the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. But city officials and some residents are unhappy with the display. On Friday, the company erected an "X" logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters, to the chagrin of neighbors who complained about intrusive lights, and San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection which said it is investigating the structure. The move followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in ...
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is ready to announce the outcome of her investigation into Donald Trump’s involvement in the effort to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.
“The work is accomplished,” she told CNN affiliate WXIA. “We’ve been working for two and a half years. We’re ready to go.”
Willis has previously said she will announce the outcome of her investigation sometime between July 31 and the end of August.
Her comments over the weekend come as security around the Fulton County courthouse was ramped up last week.
Willis told the station that some people may not be happy with her upcoming announcement and “sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”
Trump is already facing two criminal trials over his handling of classified documents and for hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
He’s also expected to be hit with charges involving Jack Smith’s investigation into his role in overturning the 2020 election result.
'Make them pay': GOPers meltdown over latest claims DOJ is blocking Hunter Biden probe
July 30, 2023
House Republicans launched attacks on the Department of Justice Sunday for what they said were efforts to “obstruct” their investigation of Hunter Biden.
The House Oversight Committee is set to have a behind-closed-doors meeting with Devon Archer, Biden’s business partner and former board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, on Monday. Republicans are trying to find evidence that President Joe Biden personally assisted Burisma while his son, Hunter, sat on its board and Biden served as vice president of the U.S.
The witness is reportedly going to say that Biden put his father on speakerphone several times during business calls.
But Archer was convicted in 2018 of conspiracy to defraud a Native American tribe and his prison sentence has been delayed by appeals. On Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York told the judge in the case to schedule a date for him to report to prison, according to Newsweek.
House Republicans lost no time in claiming the move was designed to halt their investigation, though the date for prison is not expected to affect Monday’s hearing.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl) tweeted Sunday: "The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation.
"If Devin Archer isn't in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this. Lmk - I'll come back to Washington tomorrow to do this. Archer is in that chair or Garland is. Yield me the time and let me ask the questions. I'll handle it from there."
He tagged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability James Comer and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan.
Representative Mike Johnson (R-La) tweeted back, "I will join you back on the Hill. This is almost unbelievable!"
Comer (R-Ky) on Sunday told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, "The letter from the Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devon Archer for something unrelated than what we're going to be talking to him about tomorrow.
"It's odd that it was issued on a Saturday, and it's odd that it's right before he's scheduled to come in and have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma. So, I don't know if this is a coincidence Maria, or if this is another example of the weaponization of the Department of Justice."
And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) tweeted, "The DOJ has gone rogue! They are actively intimidating our witness and coordinating to cover up Biden crimes! I'm happy to go back to Washington to do whatever it takes to stop this rogue weaponized government!!"
A Miami doctor denies that he put blood with plastic beads into a liposuction patient
July 30, 2023
A Miami plastic surgeon has been accused of injecting blood contaminated with plastic into a liposuction patient. The doctor’s attorney says that didn’t happen, and the complaining patient is upset over a refund not given for a Brazilian butt lift not done. What’s definite is 305 Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Karl William Schwarz — Dr. William Schwarz on the office surgery center’s website — has agreed to pay a $7,500 fine, up to $6,196 in case costs, take a five-hour continuing medical education course in risk management and a three-hour course in medical recordkeeping. A letter of concern also will ...
