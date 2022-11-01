Musk's lenders prepare to hold $12.7 billion Twitter debt on books until early 2023 - FT

(Reuters) - Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported. The group of lenders, led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have conceded they will be stuck holding the debt on their books for months or even longer and will probably end up incurring huge losses on the financing package, according to the report published Tuesday, citing sources. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Twitte...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered
November 01, 2022
An international team of astronomers on Monday announced the discovery of a large asteroid whose orbit crosses that of Earth, creating a small chance far in the future of a catastrophic collision.
The 1.5 kilometer- (0.9 mile-) wide asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was discovered in area notoriously difficult to spot objects due to the glare from the Sun.
It was found along with two other near-Earth asteroids using a high-tech instrument on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile that was originally developed to study dark matter.
"2022 AP7 crosses Earth’s orbit, which makes it a potentially hazardous asteroid, but it currently does not now or anytime in the future have a trajectory that will have it collide with the Earth," said lead author of the findings, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.
The potential threat comes from the fact that like any orbiting object, its trajectory will be slowly modified due to myriad gravitational forces, notably by planets. Forecasts are therefore difficult on the very long term.
The newly-discovered asteroid is "the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years," said NOIRLab, a US-funded research group that operates multiple observatories.
2022 AP7 takes five years to circle the Sun under its current orbit, which at its closest point to Earth remain several million kilometers away.
The risk is therefore very small, but in case of a collision, an asteroid of that size "would have a devastating impact on life as we know it," said Sheppard. He explained that dust launched into the air would have a major cooling effect, provoking an "extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years."
His team's results were published in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal. The two other asteroids pose no risk to Earth, but one is the closest asteroid to the Sun ever found.
Some 30,000 asteroids of all sizes -- including more than 850 larger than a kilometer wide -- have been catalogued in the vicinity of the Earth, earning them the label "Near Earth Objects" (NEOs). None of them threaten Earth for the next 100 years.
According to Sheppard, there are "likely 20 to 50 large NEOs left to find," but most are on orbits that put them in the Sun's glare.
In preparation for a future discovery of a more threatening object, NASA conducted a test mission in late September in which it collided a spacecraft with an asteroid, proving that it was possible to change its trajectory.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kari Lake buried by CNN panel for her 'vile' joke about the Pelosi attack
November 01, 2022
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was on the receiving end of panel-wide condemnation on CNN on Tuesday morning after making a smirking joke about the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), at a campaign appearance.
While addressing a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona, the controversial Republican quipped, "Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection," which sparked laughter from the crowd.
After sharing a clip of Lake, CNN "This Morning" co-host Don Lemon began by calling it "vile" before CNN correspondent Audie Cornish took over.
"When it comes to Kari Like, to be honest, the thing that worries me most is the laughter audience. not the comment. That's on all of us," she offered.
FROM EARLIER: Medical organization banned Dr. Oz from presenting research for two years after shoddy heart surgery study
"The man sitting next to her, the moderator is just belly laughing because he thinks something like that is funny and the audience is laughing as well," Lemon replied. "Here's the thing: there have been some Republicans who have spoken out. [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and others. [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy, but for the most part, it's been very muted, and there are people who are saying things, like Don Jr., tweeting stuff, don't even put up the video of it. it is awful what they're doing."
"I think the issue is a constituency," Cornish added. " If there has been a radical shift in the base and what appeals to them, you're going to see people basically playing to the crowd. There are votes for this support for this."
"I think, in a way, they're sort of feeding a beast," she added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
CNN 11 01 2022 06 07 28 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
US publishing mega-merger blocked by federal judge
November 01, 2022
A federal judge on Monday blocked publishing giant Penguin Random House from acquiring its competitor Simon & Schuster, siding with the US Justice Department which had argued against the mega-merger.
The deal, worth $2.2 billion, had been announced in November 2020 and would have brought together two of the five largest American publishers.
US District Court Judge Florence Pan, in her ruling, said the government had convincingly shown that the merger would substantially lessen competition "in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books."
Pan said her full reasoning for the decision would be issued under seal, as it relied on confidential business information.
The Justice Department hailed the decision, which comes only a week before crucial midterm elections in which Democratic President Joe Biden has tried to paint his party as defending consumers' interests.
The Justice Department under Biden has been more aggressive than his predecessors in attempting to block mergers, with mixed success so far.
"Today's decision protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers, and the free exchange of ideas," said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter in a statement.
With 10,000 employees worldwide and nearly 15,000 books published per year, Penguin Random House -- a subsidiary of the German Bertelsmann Group -- dominates the industry in the United States.
Simon & Schuster, owned by Paramount, is the fourth largest of America's "Big Five" publishing companies, which also include HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group USA and Macmillan Publishers.
Stephen King 'delighted'
Big-name writers on the roster at Simon & Schuster include Stephen King and Doris Kearns Goodwin, while Barack and Michelle Obama and John Grisham have books published by Penguin Random House.
It is also preparing to release Prince Harry's memoir, in early 2023.
Penguin Random House said it strongly disagreed with the judge's ruling and announced it will request an expedited appeal.
"We believe this merger will be pro-competitive, and we will continue to work closely with Paramount and Simon & Schuster on next steps," it said in a statement.
But best-selling author King praised Pan's decision, in a statement going against his own publisher.
"I am delighted that Judge Florence Pan has blocked the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster," the "King of Horror" said in a tweet.
"The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH's market share. In other words: $$," he said.
Paramount said it was disappointed by the ruling.
"We are reviewing the decision and discussing next steps with Bertelsmann and Penguin Random House, including seeking an expedited appeal," it said.
Prior to the US action against the takeover, the UK's competition authority had also taken a close look at the merger, as both groups have British divisions. It issued a favorable opinion in May 2021.
© Agence France-Presse
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}