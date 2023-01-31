‘My case matters’: R. Kelly accuser opens up about waiting for justice and pain over charges being dropped
Lanita Carter, one of the accusers of R. Kelly, before speaking on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, about her assault and the decision by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx not to pursue the case. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Lanita Carter first told police and prosecutors two decades ago that R. Kelly sexually abused her. No charges were filed. She tried to move on, she said. She raised her children, she found a stable career, but Kelly’s music followed her. “Every wedding I went to, every graduation I went to, every party,” Carter told the Tribune. When her son’s kindergarten class learned to sing Kelly’s smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” she had to help him rehearse. Carter thought justice was finally catching up with Kelly in 2019, when the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” resurrected interest in the si...