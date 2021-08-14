Dan Rather piles on Trump and Mike Lindell after 'Reinstatement Day' flop
Donald Trump and Mike Lindell. (Facebook)

Legendary CBS newsman Dan Rather led a parade of critics of Donald Trump by ridiculing the former president and his wingman , MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as the waning hours of the August 13th "Reinstatement Day" -- when Trump would take back the presidency -- failed to materialize.

Among pro-Trump conspiracy theorists, it had become an article of faith that Donald Trump would once again become president on Friday and that current Presie t Joe Biden would be arrested for election fraud.

Late Friday, newsman Rather checked in on his Twitter account and wrote -- with tongue firmly in cheek: My bad. I completely forgot to mark #reinstatementday on my calendar. What did I miss?"

That only encouraged his followers who were willing to play along















