Northern Ireland appeals court dismisses post-Brexit challenge on trade

BELFAST (Reuters) - Pro-unionist politicians on Monday lost an appeal against a High Court judgment that the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade was consistent with British and European Union law. The court ruled in 2021 that Britain's EU withdrawal pact,which effectively left Northern Ireland within the EU's trading orbit given its open border with EU member Ireland, overrode earlier precedents due to the sovereignty of Britain's parliament and the deal's status as constitutional legislation. Siobhan Keegan, Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, said the protocol was "a di...