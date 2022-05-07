Northern Ireland's DUP says post-election plan depends on British government

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party will decide next week whether to consider entering a power-sharing government after the British government announces its plans regarding its trade spat with the European Union, its leader said on Saturday. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who has said participation in any regional government is dependent on reform of the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade, told the BBC that a speech next week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would determine his party's next move. (Writing by C...
Kansas senator demands special parental warnings on television shows exploring gender issues
May 07, 2022
TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants a television monitoring board to expand a ratings system to warn parents about content in youth programs relating to people with a desire to be another gender.
The Kansas Republican joined four U.S. Senate colleagues on a letter urging the TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board to push back against “left-wing sexual politics” embodied in Walt Disney Co.’s opposition to the Florida “don’t say gay” law prohibiting educators from delving into gender issues with children in kindergarten through third grade.
Marshall and U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota recommended the board update guidelines to feature ratings on content tied to gender dysphoria so parents or guardians could more easily block kids from viewing LGBTQ content.
In the past, the television board has focused on rating programs in terms of obscene, violent or sexual material.
“To the detriment of children, gender dysphoria has become sensationalized in the popular media and television with radical activists and entertainment companies. This radical and sexual sensation not only harms children, but also destabilizes and damages parental rights,” the senators’ letter said.
The American Psychological Association reported some people who are transgender experience gender dysphoria, a form of psychological distress about the difference between an individual’s gender assignment at birth and an individual’s gender identity. The condition must be associated with clinically significant social, occupational or other impairment to meet criteria for the diagnosis.
Marshall’s letter continued: “The motivations of hyper-sexualized entertainment producers striving to push this content on young audiences are suspect at best and predatory at worst.”
The letter signed by Marshall also said parents across the United States should outraged that educators wade into sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.
In 1997, most broadcast and cable networks implemented the board’s television content rating system in response to public concern about explicit sexual content, graphic violence and profanity on screen.
The Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly tangled over a bill last month that would have banned transgender girls or women from participating in school or college sports programs in Kansas.
The Democratic governor vetoed the bill, but the House failed to gain the two-thirds majority necessary to override her decision. The Senate had the votes for an override.
GOP legislators in the House and Senate said transgender athletes would have an unfair advantage if involved in sports competitions for girls or women. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, a Hays Republican, said identifying as transgender was evidence of a mental health problem among “people that are confused.”
Opponents of the bill said the prohibition was part of a political campaign to shame people and undermine transgender Kansans’ identities.
“If you disapprove of who I am or who a young trans person is, take that up with our creator,” said Rep. Brandon Woodard, a Lenexa Democrat and one of four LGBTQ legislators in Kansas.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, one of the lead researchers behind 2009's best-selling "Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything," claimed that all indications point to a jump in crime rates if the Supreme Court goes ahead and throws out the landmark Roe v Wade decision from 50 years ago.
Speaking with host Michael Smerconish, Stanford Law Professor John Donohue, who co-wrote with book author Steven Levitt the study used in the book noting the correlation between pro-choice laws and crime decreases, said he believes crime will take a big jump --if not now, within 15 years -- is the court guts Roe v Wade.
With the CNN host pointing out that law professor Donohue also has a Ph.D. in economics, he asked about his earlier study, "Essentially what you're saying is that a generation of criminals were never born. Is that right?"
"Well, essentially it suggests that the cohort that was born after the legalization of abortion just came up with more benign life circumstances and adverse circumstances do promote higher rates of all sorts of socially unhelpful behavior, including crime," Donohue replied.
"We should be clear," Smerconish interjected. "I remember interviewing Steven Levitt several times when the book came out. He impressed me as not having a dog in this fight. This is a very controversial subject today and his point to me those many years ago was, look, I'm a numbers cruncher, I'm just telling you what the data shows. Is that where you're coming from or are you an advocate?"
"No. when we did the study, we were just trying to understand one of the most profound social events in American history, which was the very dramatic drop in crime that was observed in the 1990s and it turned out that the data supported this conclusion," the CNN guest replied. "Then we made predictions that if our thesis were correct, we would see about 1 percent drops in crime over the next 20 years. and that's what the subsequent paper actually indicated. So, we feel that the empirical evidence is fairly strongly supportive of the thesis that we originally articulated back in 2001. "
"So, if Roe versus Wade is overturned next month, as the draft opinion suggests, what do you expect will be the consequence on the crime front?" the CNN host pressed.
"You know, in general we have every reason to think that imposing restraints on women's ability to choose the formation of their family is going to lead to more adverse outcomes for children that are going to be born because of the mothers are not able to engage in this sort of family planning," Donohue stated. "And so, the more states that restrict abortion, you will see that they will follow the patterns that our paper laid out. They will have upward pressure on crime rates, although they won't experience that for, you know, at least 15 years because it takes about 15 years for someone to move into and actually crime-increasing age."
Idaho's 'Republican Party is at war with itself' -- and it's all Trump's fault: report
May 07, 2022
With the midterms looming and Republican gains all but certain, Politico is reporting that the Idaho Republican Party is in chaos with incumbent GOP officeholders having to fend off bitter attacks from pro-Donald Trump partisans when they should be cruising to re-election.
As Politico's Zac Mointellaro and Ximena Bustillo wrote, the Idaho GOP is "at war with itself up and down the ballot ahead of its May 17 primaries."
At the top of the ticket, current Gov Brad Little (R) is facing withering attacks from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) who has Trump's endorsement, and that has state Republicans choosing sides in an ugly battle for the soul of the Idaho Republican Party.
The Little versus McGeachin squabble is not the only high-profile fight in the conservative state with Politico reporting, "The state attorney general is staring down a challenge from a former rabble-rousing member of Congress. The senior of Idaho’s two GOP House members is facing a primary that has drawn millions in spending. And contentious open races for lieutenant governor and the secretary of state — Idaho’s chief election official — echo some of the national divisions within the party."
At the center of all this is Trump who is also fomenting sharp divisions in multiple states including Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina and Nebraska with his controversial endorsements and attacks on GOP lawmakers who won't back his complaints that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
As Tommy Ahlquist, a previous GOP candidate for governor, put it: "We’re probably a microcosm, in some ways, of a lot of places around the country.”
"It’s just this national rhetoric, and running to a narrative created by Trump that he started when he knew he was going to lose, and started telling the lie,” Ahlquist elaborated. “And that filters down to Republicans in our state. And in a state as red as ours, that’s still the narrative because that’s what they do to get elected.”
Former Republican president pro tem of the Idaho state Senate, Brent Hill, concurred.
“The more right-leaning side of the party led by the Freedom Foundation and others — they’re certainly not in that alone — have been emboldened by some of their successes, and so have maybe been more aggressive than what we’ve seen in some prior elections,” Hill remarked.
Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID), who is also facing a challenge from a far-right opponent who has labled him a "liberal," also lamented the state of the GOP not only in his state -- but nationally.
"There is a lot of division within the Republican Party,” he said. “This really is an important election, I think, in which way the Republican Party is going to turn. Not just in Idaho, but in the country.”
