NJ authorities release videos of police chase that ended in deaths of 2 men
Screencap of a police video shows the start of a police chase in Essex County after a robbery that ended in a crash and the deaths of two men from Philadelphia.

The Office of the New Jersey Attorney General on Thursday released video and a 911 call from an alleged robbery victim and other evidence related to a police pursuit that ended in a crash and the deaths of two men in Essex County. The fatal crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. May 10 at a park in the area of Bloomfield and Ridgewood Avenues, as officers with the Montclair Police Department chased a car after receiving a report of a robbery, according to the attorney general’s office. Gregory Dukes, 42, and Cecil Richardson, 47, both of Philadelphia, died in the crash. The driver, Todd Hill, 45, also...