North Korea fires projectile towards sea off east coast, says South Korea

Far-right takes a victory lap as JD Vance begins grueling general election battle against Tim Ryan
Venture capitalist J.D. Vance's victory in the Ohio Senate primary resulted in celebrations by many on the far-right.
Vance, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, beat out state Sen. Matt Dolan, former Treasurer Josh Mandal, businessman Mike Gibbons, former GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, Mike Pukita, and Neil Patel.
The Daily Beast reported on Vance's victory party.
"Vance, who doubtlessly owes his victory to Trump, also extended his graces to several MAGA allies who came to his side in the campaign’s final weeks. They included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson, conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk, and Donald Trump Jr. He did not mention Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who teamed up with Vance and Greene at recent rallies and who is under federal investigation for sex crimes," The Beast reported.
But Gaetz addressed the election on Twitter, calling it a "big win" for Greene's campaign team.
He also posted of photo of him talking to Fox News with Green and Vance, writing, "not tired of winning."
Trump Jr. also celebrated.
"Tens of millions of RINO dollars spent to stop my man [Vance] in Ohio and they call it before 9 o’clock. The America First movement is alive and well people. Congrats JD, well done," Trump, Jr. said.
But Vance's victory could allow an opening for Rep. Tim Ryan, who secured the Democratic Party nomination on Tuesday.
"I’m not a Democrat, but I support democracy. JD Vance doesn’t. So any Ohio voter who supports democracy has an easy vote in Nov: Tim Ryan," Walsh tweeted, tagging both candidates.
Bestselling author Don Winslow urged his followers to donate to Ryan, "because if J.D. Vance gets elected it's going to be terrible."
He described Vance as "worse" than Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
Trump, Jr. signaled the GOP civil war will continue.
"RINOs are now on the endangered species list," said the former president's eldest son, who admitted to literally killing an elephant while on safari.
Late-night comics weigh in on the end of Roe v. Wade: 'Hostile takeover of America's reproductive rights'
Late-night comedians weighed in on Tuesday after a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked to Politico.
"The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by Politico. The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right," Politico reported.
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who recently hosted the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, focused on why this is happening.
"It's important to remember how we got here. Because keep in mind that poll after poll shows that a majority of American's don't want Roe vs. Wade overturned. But the GOP didn't care about that. No, they didn't care about winning over the people, they just cared about getting enough justices on to the court to get what they want," he explained.
On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the host described being "gobsmacked" because of his upbringing in the United Kingdom where abortion is provided by the national healthcare system.
And on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the host interviewed two representatives, Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel, from the Democratic National Committee.
Watch all three below:
Supreme Court To Strike Down Roe v. Wade, Leaked Opinion Shows | The Daily Show www.youtube.com
Abortion Rights Are Under Threat www.youtube.com
Two Democrats React to the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade www.youtube.com
Supreme Court leaker mystery deepens in 24-hours since Roe v. Wade draft came out: analysis
The source for Politico's bombshell report on a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is drawing increased scrutiny after Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation.
On Monday evening, Politico reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward published their bombshell report under the headline, "Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows."
On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes noted that he initially assumed that the leak came from a clerk for a liberal justice.
Hayes noted a theory laid out by Yale Law School Prof. Amy Kapczynski, who clerked Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Stephen G. Breyer.
"I clerked at the Supreme Court. Last night, I assumed a liberal clerk leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe. Now I think MUCH more likely it was leaked by a conservative fanatically committed to every word of Alito’s monstrous opinion," Kapczynski wrote in a Twitter thread.
"Timing: This draft was circulated in Feb. If a liberal was mad about it, why wait until April to send it to Politico? The op will be out in June. What are the benefits of releasing it early? And a BIG downside – the focus on the leak itself instead of the opinion," she explained. "If you work inside the Court, you know that the most concrete impact of the leak is to lock in this opinion essentially as is. Any edits at this point reveal jockeying between Justices, undermine the majority, and Court itself. Embarassing to the majority."
"Liberals have lived for years trying to eke out a sentence here or there in SCOTUS opinions to make these conservative decisions less terrible. Why leak something and undermine that whole strategy?" she asked. "Far and away most likely impact of the leaked draft is that it locks in 5 votes for this opinion, essentially without edits. Who would want that?"
"Leaking is much more of the style of conservatives right now. Think about what Justice Thomas is doing as a model for a clerk here – making a mockery of the Court’s recusal rules re. his wife’s role in the Jan 6 coup attempts.," she explained. "Occam's razor. It just makes sense."
Hayes offered his analysis.
"If this opinion is issued as it's currently written, it would jeopardize all sorts of other issues — or point to the opening of those up. Whoever leaked this opinion, whether in opposition or support of it, wanted the world to see just how extreme it is," he concluded.
Watch the segment below or at this link:
All In www.youtube.com
