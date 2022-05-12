North Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in 'gravest emergency'

By Joori Roh and Soo-hyang Choi SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an Omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang. The first public admission of COVID infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut. As of March, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization, and there is no official record of any North Kore...
90-year-old Catholic Cardinal's arrest deepens alarm over Hong Kong crackdown
May 12, 2022
The arrest of a 90-year-old Catholic cardinal under Hong Kong's national security law has triggered international outrage and deepened concerns over China's crackdown on freedoms in the financial hub.
Retired cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia, was among a group of veteran democracy advocates arrested Wednesday on a charge of "colluding with foreign forces".
Cantonese pop singer Denise Ho, veteran barrister Margaret Ng and prominent cultural studies scholar Hui Po-keung were also arrested, the latter at the airport as he attempted to travel to Europe to take up an academic post.
The four were detained for their involvement in a now-disbanded defense fund that helped pay legal and medical costs for those arrested in the huge and sometimes violent democracy protests that convulsed Hong Kong three years ago.
China responded to the protests with a broad campaign to crush the democracy movement and transform the once outspoken city into something more closely resembling the authoritarian mainland.
Zen and his colleagues, who were released on bail late Wednesday, join more than 180 Hong Kongers arrested under the national security law to date.
Those charged are typically denied bail and can face up to life in prison if convicted.
'Deeply troubling'
Criticism came from Western nations who have accused China of eviscerating freedoms it once promised Hong Kong could maintain.
The United States, which has previously sanctioned key Chinese officials over the ongoing crackdown, called on Beijing to "cease targeting Hong Kong's advocates".
"Freedom of expression (is) critical to prosperous and secure societies," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
The Vatican said it was concerned by Zen's arrest and "following the development of the situation very closely".
Canada, meanwhile, said consular officials were trying to access Ho, a popular singer and LGTBQ campaigner who is a dual Hong Kong-Canadian national.
Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly called the arrests "deeply troubling".
"The ongoing targeting of civil society groups erodes the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents guaranteed under Hong Kong’s Basic Law," she wrote on Twitter.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was following the arrests with "great concern".
Human Rights Watch called it a "shocking new low for Hong Kong".
"Even by Hong Kong’s recent standards of worsening repression, these arrests represent a shocking escalation," added Amnesty International.
'Six crimes'
Cardinal Zen fled Shanghai for Hong Kong after the communists took power in China in 1949 and rose to become bishop of Hong Kong.
He has been critical of the Vatican's decision to reach a compromise with China over the appointment of bishops on the mainland and a long-term advocate of Hong Kong's democracy movement.
Those arrested Wednesday were suspected of endangering national security because they allegedly asked foreign nations or overseas organizations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, police said.
Ta Kung Pao, a nationalist newspaper that answers to Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, published an article Thursday detailing "six crimes" allegedly committed by the group and their defense fund.
The alleged crimes included funding lobbying trips and activist meetings with British lawmakers, providing financial aid to Hong Kong "rioters" who had fled to Canada and Taiwan, and accepting donations from overseas.
It also listed a HK$1.3 million ($165,000) donation from Apple Daily, a popular pro-democracy tabloid that collapsed last year after its assets were frozen by the security law.
But most of the alleged actions cited by Ta Kung Pao took place before the enactment of the national security law, which is not supposed to be retroactive.
Reporting in the paper and its sister publication Wen Wei Po often heralds action by Hong Kong's national security police, and the defense fund has previously been a target of coverage.
The fund disbanded last year after national security police demanded it hand over operational details including information about its donors and beneficiaries.
© 2022 AFP
White diamond auctioned for over $20 million, falls short of record
May 12, 2022
The Rock, the biggest white diamond ever auctioned, sold for 21.7 million Swiss francs ($21.9 million) on Wednesday, far short of the record for such a jewel.
The 228.31-carat stone, larger than a golf ball, was sold in Geneva by Christie's auction house.
There had been high hopes that The Rock would smash the world record for a white diamond, which stands at $33.7 million, a sum fetched in Geneva in 2017 for a 163.41-carat gem.
But the bidding, which started at 14 million Swiss francs, ground to a halt after two minutes at 18.6 million, with the price rising to 21.7 million once the buyer's premium was added on.
The pre-sale estimate had been 19-30 million Swiss francs.
The Rock, a perfectly symmetrical pear-shaped diamond, was sold by an unnamed owner from North America. It was bought by a private collector bidding by telephone.
Rahul Kadakia, Christie's international head of jewelry, brought down the hammer to applause in the sale room in the plush Hotel des Bergues.
Diamonds are graded in color from D to Z and Kadakia told AFP that despite falling short of the overall record, The Rock had set a new world record price per carat for a G-color diamond.
"When you look at the price per carat – 100,000 per carat – this is the level of a D color diamond, and we achieved that for a G color diamond. So in fact, we're very pleased as are the sellers, as is the buyer."
Max Fawcett, head of the jewels department at Christie's auction house in Geneva, said there were only a handful of diamonds of similar size and quality to The Rock.
The large diamond was extracted from a mine in South Africa in the early 2000s and has been shown in Dubai, Taipei and New York ahead of the sale in Geneva.
Red Cross gem
The Rock was up for grabs alongside a historic intense yellow diamond associated for more than a century with the Red Cross.
A seven-figure chunk of the proceeds will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross, headquartered in Geneva, at a time when war is once again stalking the European continent.
The Red Cross Diamond, a cushion-shaped, 205.07-carat canary yellow jewel, sold for 14.2 million Swiss francs including the buyer's premium – well above its price estimate of seven to 10 million francs.
Multiple bidders fought fiercely over the gem for 10 minutes, ending in a duel in increments of 50,000 francs before one private collector won through.
The original rough stone was found in 1901 in a De Beers company mine in South Africa and is said to have weighed around 375 carats.
As well as ranking among the largest diamonds in the world, a striking feature is its pavilion, which naturally bears the shape of a Maltese cross.
The stone was first put up for sale on April 10, 1918 at Christie's in London. It was offered by the Diamond Syndicate in aid of the British Red Cross Society and the Order of St John.
The Red Cross Diamond fetched £10,000 – approximately £600,000 ($740,000) in today's money. It was bought by the London jewelers S.J. Phillips.
It was sold again by Christie's in Geneva in 1973, fetching 1.8 million Swiss francs, before being offered by the auction house for a third time.
"A 104-year history of the diamond with Christie's; we're very pleased that we were able to locate it, and we're very pleased that we were able to secure it in another private collection," said Kadakia.
Also sold was a tiara that belonged to Princess Irma of Fuerstenberg (1867-1948), a member of one of the most pre-eminent aristocratic families in the Habsburg Empire.
It was estimated at 400,000 to 600,000 Swiss francs. However, it sold for way more: 2.4 million francs, having caught the eye in a prominent spot at the pre-sale exhibition.
(AFP)
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra throws down motherland's beats at Eurovision
May 12, 2022
With their infectious musical fusion of roots and rhythm, Ukrainian folk hiphop band Kalush Orchestra is riding a wave of goodwill at the Eurovision Song Contest this year -- while eyeing the contest's top prize.
Tapping traditional Ukrainian folk music but mashing up an invigorating hiphop beat with a haunting, lullaby refrain, "Stefania" was written last year by the band's frontman, 27-year-old rapper Oleh Psiuk, as a tribute to his mother.
But the song selected to represent Ukraine at Eurovision -- just days before Russia's invasion -- has taken on outsized meaning for a country nearing its third month of war. It contains nostalgic lyrics such as "I'll always find my way home even if all the roads are destroyed" and celebrates cultural identity and the motherland.
Standing out in the competition long cheered for its flamboyance and camp, the band received a standing ovation on Tuesday after passing the semifinals. It is considered by bookmakers a favorite to become Eurovision's outright winner at the finale on Saturday.
"My mum is in Ukraine and many of my relatives are in Ukraine but there is really no safe place in Ukraine at the moment," Psiuk told AFP through an interpreter.
"It's really like a lottery, where you cannot know where exactly you'll get in danger. So we are very worried about everyone and our relatives that are in Ukraine."
Such worries have fueled the band's drive during Eurovision, he said.
"We feel here as if on a mission because at the moment, as we speak, Ukrainian culture is being destroyed," Psiuk said.
"But it is our role to show it is alive and it has a lot to offer. It's unique. It really represents every Ukrainian who is now suffering in the world today."
Flutes and fusion
Although considered nonpolitical, the world's biggest song contest, watched by millions of people, inevitably reflects greater geopolitical tensions.
This year, the European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from the contest a day after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia had competed in Eurovision since 1994.
Perhaps the most original and energizing act at this year's competition, the six-member all-male Kalush Orchestra sprang from Psiuk's original hiphop group Kalush, named for his hometown in western Ukraine.
The band is made up of Psiuk, Ihor Didenchuk, Tymofii Muzychuk, Vitalii Duzhyk, Oleksandr Slobodianyk and MC KylymMen ("CarpetMan").
Its new sound incorporates traditional folk instruments, including the telenka, which is played with one hand controlling the pipe's open end, and another flute-like instrument, the sopilka.
Performing in richly embroidered traditional garb, the band is also instantly recognisable for Psiuk's bubblegum pink bucket hat and the carpet-like bodysuit worn by the breakdancing MC CarpetMan.
But it is Kalush Orchestra's sound that makes the band unique. It "mixes old ancient folk, even forgotten sounds, with super modern and understandable-for-everyone hiphop rap elements", Psiuk told journalists last week.
- 'Fighting age' -
To win Eurovision, Kalush Orchestra will have to be chosen above 24 other finalists competing on Saturday. Votes are cast by a mix of music industry professionals and the public from each country -- who are not allowed to vote for their own nation.
Were Ukraine to win, next year's Eurovision would be held in the country, which Psiuk vowed would be a "new, integrated, well developed, flourishing Ukraine".
Although one band member who joined the army three days after the invasion remains in Ukraine defending Kyiv, Ukraine's government gave the group special dispensation to travel abroad to compete at Eurovision.
"That's why we want to be as useful to our country as we can be," Psiuk told journalists.
"Representing your country is responsible anytime but representing it in a time of war is... a maximum responsibility for us."
Psiuk says the band will return to Ukraine directly after Eurovision.
As their press release written ahead of the contest explains: "They will be allowed to leave for the final on 14th May but must return as men of fighting age the day after."
© 2022 AFP
