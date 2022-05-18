North Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID outbreak

By Soo-hyang Choi SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as immature, accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country, state media reported on Wednesday. North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths after country revealed the COVID outbreak last week. It did not say how many people had tested positive for COVID-19. Presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, Kim said the "immaturity in the state capacit...
Madison Cawthorn slams the GOP for having a 'loser’s mentality' in election night defeat rant
May 17, 2022
Rep. Madison Cawthorn blasted the leadership of the Republican Party after North Carolina Republican voters made him the youngest congressman to lose re-election.
Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
"In rapid succession, Mr. Cawthorn, who entered Congress as a rising star of the party’s far-right, has been accused of falsely suggesting that his Republican colleagues routinely throw cocaine-fueled orgies, insider trading and an inappropriate relationship with a male aide. This week, he was detained at an airport, where police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto an airplane, the second time he has attempted that," The New York Times reported in April. "That came just days after pictures surfaced of him wearing women’s lingerie as part of a cruise ship game, imagery that might not go over well in the conservative stretches of his Western North Carolina district. And last month he was charged with driving with a revoked license for the second time since 2017."
Cawthorn discussed his scandals before calling Edwards to concede.
"You know what? I'll tell you, there has been a coordinated strike by really, kind of, the old establishment wing of our party," he said. "It's a loser's mentality."
"They realize the direction the country's going in, the direction the population's going in and if they want to pay off people from my past and bring up old pictures or things that happened years and years ago, I feel free to let them do that, I think the American people will see through that," he predicted.
He went on to praise Donald Trump for having his back.
"When Donald Trump has your back, he has your back to the end."\n\n\u2014 Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), before he conceded his GOP primary to Chuck Edwardspic.twitter.com/jUbyU9KMl7— The Recount (@The Recount) 1652842647
Madison Cawthorn just set a record
May 17, 2022
The youngest man in Congress lost his bid to be renominated by the Republican Party following a string of scandals.
North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
Cawthorn's campaign was hit with a "series of scandals," the Charlottesville Observer noted.
"It began when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a thug” and the Ukrainian government “evil.” It escalated when he went on a podcast and said his congressional colleagues participated in orgies and did key bumps of cocaine," the newspaper reported. "From there he was charged with driving with a revoked license, was caught at an airport for the second time with a gun, accused of insider trading, while photos of him draped in lingerie on a cruise ship and a video of him naked in bed with another person leaked."
MSNBC reports Cawthorn called Edwards to concede.
Cawthorn's loss was also a loss for Donald Trump, a fact noted by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
"Donald Trump endorsed Cawthorn. Cawthorn lost. Ouch," he posted to Twitter.
"Even though Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) was defeated tonight, two of his very controversial endorsees - Sandy Smith (R) in #NC01 and Bo Hines (R) in #NC13 - are narrowly on pace to win GOP primaries in competitive districts. That could be good news for Dems," noted Dave Wasserman of the Cook Politico Report.
Bestselling author Don Winslow explained where he thinks Cawthorn went wrong.
"I warned you: Never, ever, EVER talk about Republican members of Congress and their drug fueled orgies. You can attack America and you can lie, cheat, steal, and assault people - but never talk about those drug fueled orgies," he wrote. "They will come after you!"
Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett also thinks the discussion of the orgies was decisive.
"Madison Cawthorn lost his House seat tonight after a scorched-earth campaign by his Republican colleagues to get him out— a warning shot to any member who wants to speak out about cocaine and orgies," she wrote.
Politico's San Stein wondered how much damage Cawthorn will inflict on the way out.
"I understand that GOP leadership wants him gone, but a lame duck Cawthorn with 7 months left to serve is gonna be a hold-your-breath ride for them too," he wrote.
"At 26, I’m pretty sure that Madison Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress to lose a primary," wrote Dave Weigel of The Washington Post.
In 2020, Madison Cawthorn became the youngest Republican elected to Congress in American history. In 2022, he became the youngest Republican to lose re-election to Congress in American history," noted reporter Ben Jacobs.
Cawthorn had predicted victory.
RINOS are tripping over themselves to defeat me. \n\nThey will lose. \n\nWe will win.pic.twitter.com/C2Zeg1vBWn— Madison Cawthorn (@Madison Cawthorn) 1651249842
'Fight, defend, destroy': Data reveals how GOP's midterm messaging is getting angrier
May 17, 2022
On Tuesday, Axios reported that Republican messaging ahead of the midterms is getting "angrier" — and that this is quantifiable in data.
"The Republicans' use of action words like 'fight,' 'defend' and 'destroy' in press releases, social media posts, floor statements and newsletters has increased substantially between the 2018 midterm election cycle and 2022, according to data compiled by Quorum," said the report. "The GOP is adopting more polemical rhetoric to both secure renomination of its candidates and to try to end the Democrats' control of Congress and the White House. The language channels the rhetoric of former President Trump."
Specifically, reported Andrew Solender, the types of words being used in Republican speeches and statements are becoming more combative compared to four years ago. "Fighter/fight/fighting" has been used almost 19,000 times in the cycle, up from 8,500 in 2018; "radical" has been used 9,100 times, up from around 500; and "destroy" 3,700 times, up from 800.
Terms like "corrupt," "evil," "betrayed," "angry," "take down," and "blow up," are also becoming more common.
"Several Republicans who've faced spirited challenges to their right have changed their tone, shifting from playing up their bipartisan credentials to positioning themselves as conservative firebrands, Axios reported last month," noted Solender. In one example, "Rep. Van Taylor (R-Texas) dubbed himself 'Mr. Bipartisan' in 2020 when he had a tough Democratic foe in a swing seat. He shifted to claiming he was 'standing up to the radical left' earlier this cycle as he faced conservative primary challengers in a safe GOP district."
This comes as experts have warned that Republican areas of America are seeing an upsurge of anger and resentment.
You can read more here.
