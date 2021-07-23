Nancy Pelosi's hometown newspaper says she should've gone further to protect Jan. 6 commission
Capitol Insurrectionists (Shutterstock)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received a lecture on her select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection from the editorial board of the San Francisco Chronicle.

On Wednesday, Pelosi blocked two members nominated for the committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN).

"Pelosi's chief mistake was not also rejecting Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas, who, like Jordan, Banks and a majority of House Republicans, voted to overturn the election on the day of the insurrection," the editorial board wrote. "No serious investigation of the riot can be undertaken by those who shared the goals of the rioters."

"The speaker's own appointees already include one Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom the minority leader excommunicated from the GOP leadership for failing to join him in cravenly abandoning criticism of the former president and the riot he incited. Pelosi formed the select committee only after McCarthy and company killed an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the attack even though the Republicans' top negotiator agreed to the terms," the newspaper noted.

"One of the most persistent vulnerabilities of our democracy is the broad failure to appreciate the threats it faces. Placing such hoary imperatives as bipartisanship above defending elected government and acknowledging an attack thereon springs from just such a dangerous misapprehension. Let the investigation proceed free of the obstruction of those who aided and abetted the crime," the Chronicle urged.

