Feds may have raided wrong Jan. 6 rioter's home by mistake while looking for Pelosi's laptop: report

On Thursday, NBC News reported that FBI officials may have raided the wrong home while looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop that was stolen during the Capitol riot.

The raid occurred at the home of Marilyn Hueper in Homer, Alaska.

"The search for the House speaker's laptop had taken a U.S. Capitol Police officer thousands of miles away from home for an FBI raid on Hueper's home, looking for something stolen during the Jan. 6 insurrection — and the person who did it," said the report. "The agents would walk out of Hueper's home with iPads, cellphones and a pocket-sized copy of the Declaration of Independence. They took a laptop, but it wasn't from Pelosi's office. And it's possible they may have the wrong person altogether — even though Hueper looks strikingly similar to the thief."

"Federal prosecutors have charged more than 400 people, the largest undertaking by the department, including scores of defendants who posted images of their crimes online and boasted about breaking into the hallowed building. Some are facing serious charges and considerable prison time," said the report. "Hueper and her husband first came to officials' attention this year when Alaska Airlines in February banned the couple for refusing to wear masks on a flight, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Then two other people called in tips saying they recognized Hueper in photos that authorities had released of suspects wanted for storming the Capitol."

The FBI has searched meticulously for everyone they can find in connection with the Capitol rioters. Some of them have been busted as a result of the gossip of family members.