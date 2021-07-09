‘Queen of Shade’: Pelosi applauded for trolling Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapping at President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

The internet is applauding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a rare, biting take-down of Donald Trump.

In a press release criticizing the former president the Speaker refers to him as a "Twice-impeached Florida retiree."

She also criticizes him for "decrying how rioters 'are being treated unbelievably unfairly' now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions. The "rioters" of course are the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempted coup determined to overturn a free and fair election.

To date, the Dept. of Justice has charged more than 500 people in the insurrection.

Social media erupted with glee for the Speaker's rare trolling of Trump.

