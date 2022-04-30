Ashley Judd reveals mental illness was cause of mother Naomi Judd’s death

One day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, legendary singer Naomi Judd has died, the Associated Press reports.

Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd released a statement attributing the death to mental illness.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," they wrote.

The band The Judds had previously announced a fall arena tour.



"The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they called it quits in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis. Wynonna continued her solo career," the AP reported. "Born Diana Ellen Judd in Ashland, Kentucky, Naomi was working as a nurse in Nashville, when she and Wynonna started singing together professionally. Their unique harmonies, together with elements of acoustic music, bluegrass and blues, made them stand out in the genre at the time."

The Judds released six studio albums and won five Grammy Awards. Judd is survived by husband Larry Strickland.



