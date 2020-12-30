Nashville bomber's ex-girlfriend warned authorities of planned attack last year: report
Photos: Screen capture

The former girlfriend of the Nashville bomber reportedly warned law enforcement officials last year that he was building bombs inside his RV trailer, according to a new report that has surfaced.

According to the Tennessean, the woman conducted a live interview from her home on August 21, 2019, where she told Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers her ex-boyfriend Tony Warner "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."

The woman's former attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, also expressed concerns about the man's actions claiming that he "frequently talks about the military and bomb-making," and "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb," according to a report filed by the Nashville Police Department. MNPD spokesman Don Aaron also released a statement to the publication regarding the woman's claims.

"She related that the guns belonged to a 'Tony Warner' and that she did not want them in the house any longer," Aaron said in a statement to the publication.

But despite receiving the tip about Warner, law enforcement officials claim they still did not have probable cause to search his home.

"At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken," Aaron said. "No additional information about Warner came to the department's or the FBI's attention after August 2019."

"They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," Aaron said of officers' unsuccessful efforts to search Warner's premises. Aaron also claimed later that day "the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all."

On Aug. 28, 2019, the U.S. Department of Defense also confirmed that "checks on Warner were all negative."